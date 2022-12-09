Skip to main content
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

The restaurant was located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd.

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month.

After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23.

A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such a wonderful run over 38 years,.

“We’ve had some of the best patrons and employees anyone could have asked for…. We hope and pray the best for our employees who have been here over these last trying years and months!

"We thank you for the bottom of our hearts."

Cheetah Pizza’s website also appeared to be down as of Friday. And it had not been active on Facebook since 2020. 

There have been a number of closures of long-running restaurants in Minnesota in recent weeks, with the end of the year a typical time for such announcements ahead of lease renewals.

Among the other established restaurants set to close by the end of the year is Keefer Court in Minneapolis, Stumpy's in Rushford, and the East Side Bar in St. Paul.

