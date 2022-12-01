Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights
After 50 years in business, the owners of Asia Chow Mein in Columbia Heights have announced the restaurant will be closing.
In a message shared on their website, husband-and-wife duo Tim and Winnie Ng said they've made the difficult decision retire amid the obstacles and unknowns facing the restaurant industry.
The last day for the local mainstay restaurant, which opened in 1972, will be Saturday, Dec. 24.
In a statement, the couple shared they've worked harder than ever before over the past three years to keep pace with the demands of staffing shortages, rising food costs and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Originally our plan was for our son to take over the business, but like I mentioned, the world has changed and the restaurant industry is facing so many obstacles and unknowns, so we cannot hand down this hardship to him," the message reads, continuing on to thank customers and employees for their support and kindness over the past 50 years.
Read the full message here:
Important message to our customers:
We would like to thank everyone for your support and kindness during these amazing 50 years. We have been so proud to be serving in Columbia Heights and are so loved by all of you! The world has changed so much and we have finally decided to retire from our place of love that we called home. It is very sad for us to hang up our aprons to face the fact that we are getting too old to handle it with short staff, high food costs, and for the last 3 years we've worked 3 X's harder than ever before. Through a lot of complaints of not opening dine-in, long lines and wait times at the drive thru, cancelled orders if we can't take it to the front door, Winnie has been so emotionally sorry to them! Originally our plan was for our son to take over the business, but like I mentioned, the world has changed and the restaurant industry is facing so many obstacles and unknowns, so we cannot hand down this hardship to him!
So with tears in our eyes, we must say sorry and thank you to all of you, our staff who were with us past or present, we cannot have 50 years of memories without you. We cannot tell you how much we will miss each and everyone of you. During the 50 years all of you have been not only our customers but like our friends and family, so in our heart with bittersweet we have to move on with next chapter of our life. We plan to spend more quality time with our 4 kids, 6 grandchildren and 3 sweet daughter in-law!
We will be closing our business on December 24th (Sat.). And for anyone who has our gift certificates please try to use them up ASAP, as they will expired once we closed sorry for the inconvenience! Once again Tim and I appreciate all of your kindness and support! We want to send you our best wishes and hope all of you will stay safe and healthy, please take care of each other!
Sincerely,
Winnie and Tim Ng