Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights

After 50 years in business, the owners of Asia Chow Mein in Columbia Heights have announced the restaurant will be closing.

In a message shared on their website, husband-and-wife duo Tim and Winnie Ng said they've made the difficult decision retire amid the obstacles and unknowns facing the restaurant industry.

The last day for the local mainstay restaurant, which opened in 1972, will be Saturday, Dec. 24.

In a statement, the couple shared they've worked harder than ever before over the past three years to keep pace with the demands of staffing shortages, rising food costs and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally our plan was for our son to take over the business, but like I mentioned, the world has changed and the restaurant industry is facing so many obstacles and unknowns, so we cannot hand down this hardship to him," the message reads, continuing on to thank customers and employees for their support and kindness over the past 50 years.

