Chris Rock announces 2 MN shows for upcoming world tour

Chris Rock, one of the most successful comedians of the modern era, will do two Minnesota shows as part of his just-announced stand-up tour.

The award-winning writer and performer will perform at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake on Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, as part of his Ego Death World Tour 2022

Rock promises "all new material," calling it "introspective very personal and very funny." It will be his first world stand-up tour in five years.

Both Mystic Showroom performances start at 8 p.m., with tickets on sale starting 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Tickets start at $99. They're among the 38 North American dates revealed this week, with promoters promising more shows to be announced soon.

Ego Death World Tour 2022 starts April 2 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before hop-scotching around the country. Prior Lake is one of the few Midwest cities to get two shows so far, with places such as Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and Indianapolis with only one show date right now.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters