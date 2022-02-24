Skip to main content
Chris Rock announces 2 shows at Mystic Lake as part of 2022 stand-up world tour

Chris Rock announces 2 shows at Mystic Lake as part of 2022 stand-up world tour

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

Chris Rock, one of the most successful comedians of the modern era, will do two Minnesota shows as part of his just-announced stand-up tour.

The award-winning writer and performer will perform at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake on Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, as part of his Ego Death World Tour 2022 

Rock promises "all new material," calling it "introspective very personal and very funny." It will be his first world stand-up tour in five years.

Both Mystic Showroom performances start at 8 p.m., with tickets on sale starting 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Tickets start at $99. They're among the 38 North American dates revealed this week, with promoters promising more shows to be announced soon.

Ego Death World Tour 2022 starts April 2 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before hop-scotching around the country. Prior Lake is one of the few Midwest cities to get two shows so far, with places such as Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and Indianapolis with only one show date right now.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

chris rock UA Today photo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Chris Rock announces 2 MN shows for upcoming world tour

It's the acclaimed comedian's first stand-up world tour in 5 years.

FACover
MN Vikings

The likelihood of return for the Vikings' 20 free agents

Minnesota doesn't have much cap space to retain its own players.

Trinity
MN News

Man charged with murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Trinity Ottoson-Smith was fatally shot while jumping on a trampoline on May 15, 2021.

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

shopping people masks pexels
MN Coronavirus

Public mask mandates lifted in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The mayors of both cities announced the move Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

Latest snow forecast for the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Snow should begin in the Twin Cities after lunchtime.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 82, killed in crash with semi-truck in Kandiyohi County

The crash happened at an intersection.

Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Gophers' upset bid comes up short against Wisconsin

The Badgers escaped with a victory at The Barn.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

Racist taunts: Robbinsdale Schools says it won't play against New Prague

St. Louis Park High School made a similar announcement on Tuesday.

denny's mike mozart flickr
MN News

Woman guilty of embezzling $700K from Denny's, small MN business

A federal jury found her guilty on 24 counts, including wire fraud and identity theft.

Trinity
MN News

Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

She'd been jumping on a trampoline when a bullet struck her in the head.

Related

flickr - price is right wheel - digitas photos
TV, Movies and The Arts

Touring 'Price is Right' stage show coming to MN

Select audience members will get a chance to play classic games from the show.

Gaffigan-foxworthy-side-by-side
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The footage will be used in upcoming specials from both comedians.

Umberto Rotundo, FLickr Jon Bon Jovi
MN Music and Radio

Bon Jovi announces 2022 tour with Twin Cities show

It's the performer's first tour since COVID canceled 2020's planned shows.

MN News

Chris Rock is finally touring again (and he's coming to Minnesota)

Chris Rock says he's been a little busy writing Pootie Tang 3.

Minnesota Life

Dane Cook to perform back-to-back shows at Mystic Lake Casino

He'll be there on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Screen Shot 2019-06-18 at 11.02.50 PM
MN Music and Radio

Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly announced for Mystic Lake this fall

No, it's not 1958.

Evanescence tour twitter
MN Music and Radio

Evanescence adds MN stop to previously announced US tour

The rock band on Tuesday revealed 4 new dates for its upcoming arena tour.

Jonas Brothers - Wikimedia Commons - Erik Drost
MN Music and Radio

Mystic Lake rebuffs Jonas Brothers, won't require proof of vaccination

The band said last month concertgoers would need proof of vaccination or a negative test.