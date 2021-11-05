Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month
Publish date:

Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend.
Author:

European Christmas Market, Facebook

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend.

Christmas markets are back at the historic Union Depot in St. Paul this year, including Minnesota's only European Christmas Market that runs for four weekends. 

The holiday season starts with the MN Christmas Market, a pop-up holiday shopping event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the aforementioned Union Depot on Saturday, Nov. 6. 

The market showcases homegrown brands and makers while benefitting charity — all vendors donate 7% of sales from the event to The Reel Hope Project, a nonprofit that makes videos of kids in foster care to help get them adopted. The $1 entry fee to get into the market also goes to the nonprofit. 

MN Christmas Market has three other locations this year

  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Rochester
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis on Nov. 14
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Duluth

Then, later this month, the Union Depot will play host to Minnesota's only European Christmas Market that's open for four straight weekends. 

The free outdoor event returns to in-person this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The market is modeled after the open-air Christkindl markets in Germany, Austria and other European countries during the Advent season. 

The festivities kick off on Black Friday, Nov. 26, and run on the weekends until Sunday, Dec. 19, featuring shopping from local crafters; European-inspired food; mulled wine; German beer; and plenty of family friendly entertainment.

The Pioneer Press says there will be about 40 vendors spread out in a larger area than in 2019 so people feel more comfortable amid the pandemic. There are two warming tents and outdoor firepits for those who need to warm up. 

The first market was held in St. Paul in 2014, growing from a three-day event with 12 vendors to a nine-day event with nearly 50 vendors and more than 65,000 visitors, the market's website says.

Next Up

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

Anton Lazzaro
MN News

Judge: Accused child sex trafficker Lazzaro threatened police officer

Lazzaro, the judge wrote, told the officer he knew where they lived.

Flickr - George Floyd Square, May 25, 2021
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting at George Floyd Square

He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

St. Paul police
MN News

Four charged in fatal botched robbery of prostitute's customer in St. Paul

Police allege the prostitute told four others the victim was a good target to rob.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers cites MLK, blames 'woke mob' for COVID backlash

Rodgers is currently out after testing positive for COVID.

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 7.41.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Feeling festive? Check out these Christmas movies that were filmed in MN

'Tis the season.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

Fire repairs done, New York-style pizza place set to reopen

Slice Inc. will host a reopening celebration Saturday.

snow
Weather MN

Big storm system could bring significant rain, snow to MN next week

The system could impact the region Wednesday-Friday next week.

dan hanger instagram on air crseengrab facebook
Minnesota Life

In hilarious video, MN anchor caught staring at phone live on air

"Who cares, so what, I was looking at Instagram," he quipped with a laugh.

european christmas market st. paul
MN Shopping

Christmas markets return to St. Paul's Union Depot this month

The MN Christmas Market kicks off the season this weekend at the depot.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

The latest from the state health department.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Business owner tracked down, shot suspected van thief

The man called 911 saying he found his stolen van and had the thief at gunpoint.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-03-29 at 12.09.01 PM
Minnesota Life

St. Paul Farmers' Market reveals 2021 schedule for Lowertown, suburban markets

The summer season kicks off on Apr. 24.

Screen Shot 2020-11-22 at 8.50.10 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul Farmers' Market cancels winter markets in Bachman's stores

Farmers' Markets have been allowed to continue during the governor's four-week shutdown.

bear union depot
Minnesota Life

Photos: A bear wandered around Union Depot in St. Paul

Bears do occasionally make their way to the Twin Cities.

MN Shopping

For one day only, a huge holiday market comes to St. Paul next month

The new event will be held on Dec. 15.

farmers market
MN Shopping

5 farmers markets in Minneapolis will be open this winter

They'll offer fresh local foods, holiday gifts and Christmas trees, among other items.

cathedral of st. paul light show
Minnesota Life

Giant light show will illuminate St. Paul Cathedral next month

The drive-by light show will be set to music.

Holiday market
Sponsored Story

Shopping local this Christmas? There's a new Holiday Market in Minneapolis

MPLS Parking is hosting the market at a downtown parking ramp.

excelsior christkindlsmarkt
Minnesota Life

Excelsior's Christmas market is canceled due to COVID restrictions

An online festival is planned and will include Father Christmas and a llama-cam.