Christmas movie filmed in Minnesota premieres on Hulu

If you're looking for your next Hallmark-style Christmas movie, you can now watch one that was filmed right here in Minnesota.

Premiering on Hulu on Thanksgiving Day is "Merry Kiss Cam," which was filmed at numerous locations in Duluth.

It stars Jesse Bradford ("Bring It On", "Swimfan") and Katie Lowes ("Scandal", "Super 8"), who play a "sports-loving bartender" and a widow respectively, who find themselves on a kiss cam during their first date at a UMD Bulldogs game.

Per the synopsis, the "first kiss proves to be magical in more ways than one, as their team scores a game-winning goal directly after." After that, they're forced to keep on attending games despite having "little in common" or "risk the wrath of thousands of hockey fans who believe their kisses to be a good luck charm."

Anyhoo, the Upper Midwest Film Office says that some of the Duluth locations that feature in the movie include the Fitgers Brewery Complex, Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, Radisson Hotel Duluth-Harborview, Lincoln Park, and Carmody Irish Pub.

Riki McManus, the chief production officer for the movie, reportedly described it as a "love letter to Duluth," with Duluth native Bailey Stender among the supporting cast members.

Bradford told MovieWeb that he thought the script was "super cute," and noted he hadn't done a Christmas movie since he had a small part in '80s cult classic "Prancer," when he was just 11 years old.