Chronic wasting disease suspected in a Bemidji area deer

The disease is fatal to deer.

The Minnesota DNR says it's investigating what could be the first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer in the Bemidji area.

The DNR says a male white-tailed deer harvested on the opening weekend of firearms season in deer permit area 184, about 10 miles south of Bemidji, has signs of a CWD infection following preliminary test results.

CWD is fatal to deer, and its spread in Minnesota in recent years has resulted in restrictions on hunting, farming, and deer movement across parts of the state since it was first confirmed, though southeastern Minnesota has seen most of the cases so far.

Area 184 was among the areas under surveillance for CWD, but it was not among the 11 areas under "management" for the disease.

"While disappointing, this find is not completely unexpected,” said Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the DNR. "We’re announcing this preliminary CWD positive result to encourage hunters in the Bemidji area to have their deer tested."

The DNR is making self-service sampling stations available for hunters in deer permit area 184. If the CWD case is confirmed, it will take "additional management actions" in the area, which could include a late special season hunt and "targeted culling."

Deer sampling is mandatory in area 184, and of 1,200 sampled from that area so far, with the results received for 700 of them. Of those, there is one preliminary positive case.

The DNR says 168 cases of CWD have been documented in Minnesota since 2002, most of them in southeastern Minnesota.

White tail deer
Minnesota Life

DNR reveals chronic wasting disease figures after deer season

There were 22 deer confirmed with CWD, but all within current disease management zones.

White tail deer
MN News

2 more wild deer in MN test positive for chronic wasting disease

The Minnesota DNR calls this "concerning."

deer
Minnesota Life

Chronic wasting disease brings deer-feeding ban to bulk of Twin Cities

The enforcement goes into effect on July 1.

White tail deer
MN News

Governor proposes $4.5M to stop spread of chronic wasting disease

He also wants to dedicate $1.1 million to fighting the disease annual henceforth.

deer
MN News

New CWD case suspected days before deer opener in Minnesota

The deer was harvested in northwestern Minnesota, outside the DNR's CWD zones.

doe, deer
MN News

Deer on southeastern MN deer farm tests positive for CWD

Hunters are encouraged to drop off samples of the deer they kill to be tested for the deadly disease.

doe deer usfws midwest flickr
MN News

Deer found dead near Iron Range tests positive for CWD

It's the first positive CWD case in the permit area, with the DNR looking to take action.

deer
MN News

1 CWD-positive deer in Brainerd Lakes area, so surveillance will continue

That includes testing, harvest regulations, carcass movement restrictions, and more.