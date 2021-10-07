October 7, 2021
CHX closes after just 90 days in Minneapolis, but has plans for the future
"Unfortunately, we are unable to continue operating at this location," CHX's founders said.
CHX Minneapolis, Facebook

CHX — a fast-casual restaurant that specialized in chicken tenders — has closed its Uptown Minneapolis location after just 90 days. 

Investors on CHX decided to close the 2210 Hennepin Ave. S restaurant on Monday, Oct. 4, after it wasn't "instantly successful" as they thought it would be, with a news release adding things were not "trending to be profitable" after 90 days in business. 

The founders of the restaurant — Marques Johnson, Fredrick Huballa, and Shawn Edwards of the Gumbo Group — released a statement on their website about the abrupt closure, saying: "Unfortunately, we are unable to continue operating at this location. We are so incredibly grateful for all of our loyal customers and the support you've shown us since we opened last summer."

CHX, after seeing much success as a takeout-only business using the kitchen at the Pourhouse nightclub in Uptown, opened a brick-and-mortar location over the summer. CHX shared the Hennepin Avenue spot with Pizza Shark, an unaffiliated restaurant. The investors' news release said Pizza Shark will expand to occupy the entire space to "better serve its customers."

The Gumbo Group was apparently caught off guard by the investors' decision to shutter CHX, Mpls St. Paul Magazine says. Edwards told the magazine they didn't know the investors were sending out the press release and were unaware they'd fired the entire CHX staff without warning until staff members started messaging CHX's founders. 

Edwards added that the investors told them they had to come up with a large sum of money to stay open despite CHX being busy and "pulling in six figures monthly," the magazine reports.

In an August news release, CHX touted its early success, saying it saw a "successful first month," prompting it to expand its hours, add more items to the menu and offer catering.

“I feel good about everything so far. We’ve gotten off to a great start. I feel like the community has been receptive, and I like this end of Uptown," Edwards said in August. 

In a news release, according to the Business Journal, the Gumbo Group said the location is closed but it's not the end of CHX in the Twin Cities. 

"All we can share at the moment is that we are hard at work and are excited that it won't be long before we can publicly share next steps," Huballa said.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Gumbo Group for further comment. 

