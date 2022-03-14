City of Minneapolis seeking partners to host public 'parklets'

The City of Minneapolis is once again asking businesses and community groups to consider hosting mini public spaces, or “parklets,” in the coming months.

The city wants businesses and organizations to host extensions of the sidewalks that can include seating, plantings and other amenities for members of the public.

According to the announcement, the parklets are intended to promote traffic in the neighborhoods they’re in and support local businesses.

Neighborhood organizations, street-level businesses, nonprofits and community organizations are among the groups that can apply to host the parklets. Hosts are responsible for day-to-day maintenance associated with the parklets.

Applications to host a parklet will close on April 8.

The city is looking for hosts for three parklets. Last year, the parklets were hosted by Dollar & Up on Chicago Avenue, Butter Bakery Café on Nicollet Avenue and Dancing Bear Chocolate on Thomas Avenue.

The city will set up the parklets in the spring following street cleaning and take them down in the fall.

