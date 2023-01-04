City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh

A longtime integrative wellness center in Minnetonka closed at year's end, and the city is now pursuing a deal to purchase the facility and land.

The Marsh was founded by late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker in 1985 and gifted to the YMCA of the North following Stricker's death in 2020.

In October, the YMCA announced the center would be closed and sold off amid a drop in membership and changing member behavior driven by the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the city of Minnetonka announced it had reached a tentative agreement to purchase the fitness and wellness center and its scenic property at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd.

“This property sits at the heart of our community and is historically, culturally and environmentally significant,” stated City Manager Mike Funk. “The availability of this land represents a rare and unique opportunity to ensure public access well into the future, whether the city becomes the long-term owner or a temporary steward of the Marsh.”

Glen Gunderson, president of the YMCA of the North, stated the organization is excited about the opportunity with the city.

“It has been our goal all along to find a community partner committed to maintain the integrity of the facility and property, and to honor Ruth’s legacy," Gunderson said in a press release.

The Minnetonka City Council is set to vote on the proposed agreement Monday, Jan. 9. A community survey soliciting feedback from community members and Marsh users is available at MinnetonkaMatters.com.

“Based on the feedback we have received so far, it is clear this property is viewed as a public asset and a vital part of our city,” stated Mayor Brad Wiersum. “As the council reviews this proposal, it is important that we continue to hear from the community about the role the city should play in its future.”