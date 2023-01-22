Skip to main content
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February

Steeplechase Tubing LLC in Mazeppa will open its ski hill starting Feb. 4.

A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007.

Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years. 

Tickets for the ski hill must be purchased online, and Steeplechase Tubing LLC’s website warns that supply is limited. The hill will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this winter. You can buy tickets ahead of time here

The ski area does not have rentals or food and drink on site, but a chalet is available for rest and bathrooms. 

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, Justin Steck purchased the property in 2016 and turned the church on the grounds into a wedding and events center.

Steck told the Business Journal that the area has around 25 to 30 acres of skiable land and a vertical drop of 240 feet.

