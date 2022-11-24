Skip to main content
Colleen Lindstrom announces departure from MyTalk radio show

Lindstrom's last broadcast on the long-running show will be Dec. 9.

Colleen Lindstrom. Provided by Hubbard Radio.

MyTalk 107.1 radio host Colleen Lindstrom has announced plans to depart her role on "The Colleen and Bradley Show" next month. 

In a post on Twitter, Lindstrom said her final broadcast on the midday program will be Dec. 9. 

"There is no drama here. It is just time." she wrote. "As a mother, wife, daughter, and a sister, my family needs me in a way that no longer aligns with this radio schedule." 

Lindstrom added she may return to the station occasionally to fill-in. 

"It was a dream come true for me to work in radio," she wrote. "To have been given the opportunity for the majority of that time to host a show with a creative partner and beloved friend, Bradley Traynor, was the absolute icing on the cake." 

"The Colleen and Bradley Show" took over the weekday airwaves a decade ago

Dan Seeman, vice president and market manager for Hubbard Radio in Minneapolis-St. Paul, said in an email that a new co-host for the show will be announced show. 

In the October radio ratings, MyTalk 107.1 was ranked as the 16th most listened to station in the Twin Cities.

