Colleen Lindstrom announces departure from MyTalk radio show

MyTalk 107.1 radio host Colleen Lindstrom has announced plans to depart her role on "The Colleen and Bradley Show" next month.

In a post on Twitter, Lindstrom said her final broadcast on the midday program will be Dec. 9.

"There is no drama here. It is just time." she wrote. "As a mother, wife, daughter, and a sister, my family needs me in a way that no longer aligns with this radio schedule."

Lindstrom added she may return to the station occasionally to fill-in.

"It was a dream come true for me to work in radio," she wrote. "To have been given the opportunity for the majority of that time to host a show with a creative partner and beloved friend, Bradley Traynor, was the absolute icing on the cake."

"The Colleen and Bradley Show" took over the weekday airwaves a decade ago.

Dan Seeman, vice president and market manager for Hubbard Radio in Minneapolis-St. Paul, said in an email that a new co-host for the show will be announced show.

In the October radio ratings, MyTalk 107.1 was ranked as the 16th most listened to station in the Twin Cities.

