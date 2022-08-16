Comedian claims hotel bed bug ruined his Twin Cities visit

Skip to main content
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit

Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit

The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Minneapolis states otherwise.

Pixabay

The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Minneapolis states otherwise.

A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel.

Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.

Guerreros said shortly after he checked in, he noticed something was biting his leg. He shared a picture on social media showing what resembles a bed bug on his sock.

The Hilton Garden Inn says it found no traces of bed bugs in the hotel room following "third-party testing."

In his Twitter thread, Guerreros wrote of the moment he saw the bug: "Obviously, I freak out. I hate bugs... HATE THEM. I fold my sock over it to stop from moving, run to the bathroom and reveal my actual nightmare: a f***ing bed bug on me."

But things went from bad to worse for Guerreros, when 24 hours later he noticed a red rash forming on his leg where the bug was found.

After visiting a hospital, he said he has to take medication every six hours for seven days, which as a result made him turn down work opportunities.

Guerreros says when he spoke to staff, they allegedly denied it being a bed bug, saying it was instead a tick. 

"First [the employee] tried to tell me it's a tick, but he had looked up bed bug on his phone and it's the twin of the image on his phone. It looks like this bug is looking in a mirror," he said.

"I point that out and he nervously shuts his phone off."

Guerreros said he threw out everything he was wearing at the time and checked out of the hotel. He claims the manager offered him another room, which he turned down.

"Please check your hotel rooms. I will from now on... Stick to the most expensive room you can afford but if that happens to be @HiltonGardenInn Downtown Minneapolis... best of luck," Guerreros said in a tweet.

The hotel provided the following statement to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, saying no bed bugs were found in the hotel room:

"Hilton Garden Inn Minneapolis Downtown was saddened to learn of this guest’s situation. The hotel responded swiftly and conducted third-party testing which resulted in no traces of bed bugs in the room.

"It is our continued priority to provide safe and welcoming environment for travelers by conducting proactive searches and treatment as needed throughout the year."

The hotel, located off Interstate 35W and about a block away from the Minneapolis Convention Center, has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor with nearly 2,000 reviews posted.

Next Up

unnamed
MN News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

There's a developing story out of Eagan.

minneapolis-ge69a86d93_1280
MN Travel

Comedian claims hotel bed bug ruined his Twin Cities visit

The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Minneapolis states otherwise.

Lindahl lawsuit
MN Business

Kris Lindahl suing realtor, accusing him of copying arms out pose

The real estate agent is accused of breach of contract and copyright infringement.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 8.44.12 AM
MN News

Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo

Surveillance footage was released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Overworked and underpaid, the Minnesota Nurses Association is ready to strike.

School dinners lunch
MN News

Minnesota to offer free school meals to 90,000 extra students

Gov. Tim Walz, who is facing re-election in November, announced the measure on Monday.

motorcycle
MN News

Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

The 69-year-old died after four days at Regions Hospital.

Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara
MN News

Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities

Authorities say he may be headed to the metro.

Joseph_P._Kennedy,_Sr_optimized
Sponsored Story

Foundation, the building, the win

Identifying Value Plus Catalysts helps your financial strategy and foundation

Shopping carts
MN Consumer

5,760 cases of Capri-Sun recalled as they might contain cleaning fluid

"The taste of fun" isn't that fun currently...

boating minnesota lake
MN News

25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat

The man reportedly fell from the boat while fishing with friends.

mayor frey city minneapolis live stream march 14 2022
MN News

What's in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal?

Here's a breakdown of what the Minneapolis mayor is focusing on in 2023-24.

Related

crowne plaza hotel minneapolis mn
MN Travel

Former downtown Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to become boutique hotel

The hotel closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

MN News

Bed bugs confirmed in Wisconsin Dells resort hotel

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 9.21.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities gets $6M of Mackenzie Scott donation

The donation is the largest the organization has ever seen from a single individual.

Ken Jeong
TV, Movies and The Arts

Licensed physician Ken Jeong to do standup in MN this September

The licensed physician will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 30.

four seasons minneapolis pool rendering
MN Travel

New Four Seasons Hotel in Mpls. now taking reservations

Among the luxury hotel's amenities? The largest pool deck in the city.

42698437685_b6e6de2011_k
Minnesota Life

Comedian Bill Burr details love for Vikings and Minnesota, hate for Mall of America

He was responding on his podcast to a question from a listener.

Students and staff members with Minneapolis Public Schools gather for a rally in response to the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.
MN News

Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

The protest is in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Owamni
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Owamni named best new restaurant at James Beard Awards

"White supremacy does not like being dismantled, but we can do it together," co-owner Sean Sherman said during the ceremony Monday night.