Commemorative street name for Prince approved in Minneapolis

The street outside of the First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis will be given a commemorative name to honor the life and music of Prince.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council approved of marking First Avenue North between Seventh and Eighth Streets with "Prince Rogers Nelson Way".

The efforts were led by the organizers behind the Crown Our Prince Mural, Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Joan Vorderbruggen.

“It was important for Sharon and me to honor Prince in a way that would last for years to come,” Vorderbruggen, a public art consultant, said in a release. “When we started on our journey to create the mural it just made sense for us to add the street naming, it truly is the icing on top.”

The 100-foot mural on downtown Minneapolis' Ramp A is set to be unveiled at a block party celebration Thursday, June 2. The street renaming celebration is planned for June 7, on what would have been Prince's 64th birthday.