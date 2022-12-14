Committee recommends local developer for transformation of Hamm's Brewery

A city of St. Paul selection committee has announced their pick for which developer they'd like to see transform the historic Hamm's Brewery.

The committee on Tuesday announced it had chosen St. Paul-based JB Vang Partners, Inc. as the tentative developer for the project.

The city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority will vote on the recommendation next month.

JB Vang's reimagining for the prominent Dayton's Bluff landmark includes the creation of 259 affordable housing units in the renovated brewery complex and the addition of family-sized rowhomes and rental apartments to be newly constructed.

The former brewhouse is proposed to become 56,000-square-feet of commercial space with a two-story marketplace and proposal also includes an outdoor plaza, indoor community space and green space adjacent to Swede Hollow Park.

Courtesy of JB Vang Partners, Inc. / city of Saint Paul.

"This development combines affordable housing with mixed-use opportunities, providing residents and entrepreneurs the ability for future ownership,” Mayor Melvin Carter stated in a press release. “We are revitalizing a historically significant part of our City while engaging our residents throughout the decision-making process."

Minnesota Historical Society and Ramsey County Historical Society

Hamm's Brewery in St. Paul was once the flagship location of the Theodore Hamm Brewing Company founded in 1865.

The brewery closed in 1997 and the city's HRA began work to begin redeveloping the site seven years later.