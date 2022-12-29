Skip to main content
Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Owner Danny Schwartzman said the business had been struggling for years, and was recently informed his staff wanted to unionize.

Google Streetview

Owner Danny Schwartzman said the business had been struggling for years, and was recently informed his staff wanted to unionize.

Common Roots Cafe, which has plied its trade on south Minneapolis' Lyndale Avenue for the past 15 years, has closed.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening by owner Danny Schwartzman and was effective immediately, with Schwartzman writing: "Common Roots has served our last meal – I'm sorry to say I've decided to close down the business."

After paying tribute to staff, suppliers, and the "exceptional cast of characters" that make up the business' customer base, Schwartzman addresses the reason for closing.

He says that the business ends 2022 "with a large financial loss," that it had only recovered about half its pre-COVID business, and that even before the pandemic "we regularly had many years that financially were a failure." 

Then, he says he was informed that the majority of his staff intended to unionize, and that while "he would have loved being able to run a union business," he added: "I couldn’t commit to moving forward if I didn’t have confidence I would be able to keep the business open under all the very many different strains the business is under."

"I really wanted to move forward and find a way to say yes, we can do this and add another positive component to how our business operates, but this big step forced me to take a fresh look at the overall state of the business," he wrote.

Schwartzman says unused gift cards can be redeemed for organic dry goods and spices the business sells, but cash refunds will also be offered.

Next Up

Radio station
MN Music and Radio

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022

KOOL 108's Christmas hits proved a big success once again.

image
MN Lifestyle

Eagles suspected poisoned at south metro landfill making strides in recovery

Ten eagles have received intensive medical care at the Raptor Center.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27

No big changes to report this week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Family: St. Paul man was killed by attacker as he returned home from work

Family members are remembering the victim as a "gentle young man."

BitcoinMachine
MN News

Apple Valley hotel falls victim to Bitcoin scam

Police said the money was sent to people believed to be in Mexico.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 8.12.24 AM
MN Food & Drink

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Owner Danny Schwartzman said the business had been struggling for years, and was recently informed his staff wanted to unionize.

police tape
MN News

Police: Man kills himself after firing shots at Brooklyn Park officer

The man was found dead a short time after police arrived at the scene Wednesday evening.

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings

A former Minneapolis police officer faces a felony charge related to the incident.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been given at the site.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

Former MN teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at student

Kimberly Neubauer threw a hockey stick that knocked some of a second-grade student's teeth out.

320639528_3549010575382492_9213520312102488192_n
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.29.03 PM
MN Food & Drink

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

It's the end of the line for Pie & Mighty and Bunny's Bar & Grill.

Dumpling
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

'Papa is tired,' its owner said.

Darbys
MN Food & Drink

Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

The business announced it will be closing in October.

Screen Shot 2019-11-27 at 11.11.26 PM
MN Food & Drink

Owner of Northeast cafe announces closure with emotional post

Maeve's Cafe in Minneapolis will close its doors on Dec. 22.

Screen Shot 2020-05-25 at 2.55.00 PM
MN Food & Drink

Common Roots Cafe says it won't reopen June 1

The Minneapolis cafe took a shot at the federal government's failure to support small businesses.

Spice india
MN Food & Drink

One of highest Google-rated Indian restaurants in U.S. is in Minneapolis

The Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar has an outstanding star rating after hundreds of reviews.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 9.48.02 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gray's restaurant in Dinkytown to close in July

The restaurant, formerly known as Loring Pasta Bar, had only been open since late 2020.

Screen Shot 2019-03-12 at 8.27.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's Forepaugh's restaurant announces sudden closure

The restaurant was hit by the devastating death of its executive chef last month.