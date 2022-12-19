Como Zoo's beloved orangutan, Amanda, dies at 46

The Como Zoo in St. Paul is mourning the death of one of the organization's most-loved and recognizable residents: Amanda the orangutan.

Amanda was euthanized Saturday morning in the presence of her zookeepers, the zoo announced. Her health had declined sharply and she had become immobile due to a mass, which had caused kidney damage. She was 46-years-old.

In a statement, Megan Elder, the zoo's primate zookeeper and orangutan species survival coordinator, said Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging and smart.

"We lost a beautiful soul," Elder said. “It’s crushing for me, my co-workers, and all that knew her, cared for her, and loved her. It’s no exaggeration to say she inspired generations. It’s hard to imagine Como without her”.

According to the announcement, Amanda came to the Como Zoo from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas when she was three-years-old.

Amanda enjoyed painting and listening to music and was a frequent participant in animal enrichment programs.

"Amanda served as an incredible ambassador for orangutans in the wild and orangutan conservation, inspiring many to get involved with research and programs that worked to protect orangutans," the zoo shared.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has declared Monday, December 19th, 2022, Amanda the Orangutan Day in Saint Paul.