Skip to main content
Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

Como Park Zoo's oldest sea lion, affectionately known as CC, died over the weekend at the age of 31, the zoo announced Tuesday. 

CC dazzled audiences for over a decade with ball balancing, flipper stands and speed swims in the zoo's beloved "Sparky Show". 

She retired from show business in 2015 after making history as the first female Sparky, according to the zoo's announcement. 

In her old age, the title "Grand Dame of Como Harbor" suited CC as she could be found making a splash and soaking in her hot tub in the zoo's seal and sea lion habitat. 

“CC was very smart” said senior zookeeper Allison Jungheim in a statement from the zoo. “She had her own preferences for trainers, fish, sleeping locations, and much more. She had her keepers wrapped around her flipper, who were always willing to cater to her wishes.”

In declining health, and showing signs of kidney failure and infection, CC was euthanized on Saturday, April 16, "surrounded by her keepers," the zoo announced. 

"She was a beloved ambassador of her species and will be deeply missed by all who knew and cared for her, including her fin-footed friends Subee, Poppy, Niko, Kash, Kilian, Stan, and Wally," the announced reads. 

With an average sea lion life expectancy of 15-25 years, CC's 31 years make her one of the oldest sea lions to ever reside in an Association of Zoo & Aquarium institution, according to the zoo. 

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

CC's trained husbandry behaviors, such as toothbrushing and voluntary blood draws, helped her reach old age. 

“Como Zoo is proud of the great work we do with our animals, and this animal’s long life is a result of the amazing care by zookeepers and veterinary staff, as well as the Zoo industry embracing and learning more about geriatric animals in captivity," Michelle Furrer, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory's manager, said in a news release.

"Great medical care, carefully formulated diets, and comfortable housing for all Como’s animals contribute to the excellent health and lifespan of our animals." 

Next Up

Sea Lion
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 20

Nearly 1,000 new cases in today's report.

Dumpling
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

'Papa is tired,' its owner said.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for carjacking spree

The incidents occurred in Richfield, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

USATSI_18052462_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

2 Minnesota-owned horses likely to run in the Kentucky Derby

Zandon is among the early favorites and Zozos proved it can run with the top favorites.

A World of Fish
MN Shopping

A World of Fish in Richfield closing after nearly 50 years in business

The fish store has been located in Richfield for 48 years.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 7.44.20 AM
MN News

Threat prompts switch to distance learning in Mahtomedi

Elementary students will continue in-person classes, while middle and high school students move to e-learning Wednesday.

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

Prior Lake Police
MN News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

Police share tips on preventing break-ins.

police lights
MN News

Driver fatally shot by motorist in Maple Grove is identified

The man was shot while in an alleged altercation with another motorist.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

How to watch Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies

You might want to check to see you have one of the channels the game is on.

Brian Cosgriff
MN Sports

Minnetonka hires Hopkins legend Brian Cosgriff as girls' basketball coach

Cosgriff won seven state titles in 21 seasons with the Royals.

Related

Buzz the polar bear.
Minnesota Life

Buzz the polar bear, longtime Como Park Zoo resident, dies at 24

He passed away due to "suspected neurological issues."

Minnesota Life

Como Zoo 'heartbroken' as 17-year-old lion Mufasa is euthanized

The male lion had seen its health decline.

MN Weird

Como Zoo’s Sparky the sea lion show is taking a break

Here's why there won't be a Sparky Show for more than a year.

Baby giraffe at Como Park Zoo.
Minnesota Life

It's a boy: Como Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe to the herd

The still-unnamed calf was born Tuesday and will likely debut next week.

MNZoo_Luka
Minnesota Life

Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

The zoo's newest addition arrived just weeks after another Amur tiger died unexpectedly.

como zoo conservatory
MN Lifestyle

Como Zoo to bring back free concert series in July

Concerts are Wednesdays starting at 6 p.m.

como zoo conservatory
Minnesota Life

Conservatory at the Como Zoo is reopening on Monday

Face coverings and advanced (free) reservations are required.

MN News

Como Zoo hopes to spark support for new sea lion exhibit