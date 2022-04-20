Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

Como Park Zoo's oldest sea lion, affectionately known as CC, died over the weekend at the age of 31, the zoo announced Tuesday.

CC dazzled audiences for over a decade with ball balancing, flipper stands and speed swims in the zoo's beloved "Sparky Show".

She retired from show business in 2015 after making history as the first female Sparky, according to the zoo's announcement.

In her old age, the title "Grand Dame of Como Harbor" suited CC as she could be found making a splash and soaking in her hot tub in the zoo's seal and sea lion habitat.

“CC was very smart” said senior zookeeper Allison Jungheim in a statement from the zoo. “She had her own preferences for trainers, fish, sleeping locations, and much more. She had her keepers wrapped around her flipper, who were always willing to cater to her wishes.”

In declining health, and showing signs of kidney failure and infection, CC was euthanized on Saturday, April 16, "surrounded by her keepers," the zoo announced.

"She was a beloved ambassador of her species and will be deeply missed by all who knew and cared for her, including her fin-footed friends Subee, Poppy, Niko, Kash, Kilian, Stan, and Wally," the announced reads.

With an average sea lion life expectancy of 15-25 years, CC's 31 years make her one of the oldest sea lions to ever reside in an Association of Zoo & Aquarium institution, according to the zoo.

CC's trained husbandry behaviors, such as toothbrushing and voluntary blood draws, helped her reach old age.

“Como Zoo is proud of the great work we do with our animals, and this animal’s long life is a result of the amazing care by zookeepers and veterinary staff, as well as the Zoo industry embracing and learning more about geriatric animals in captivity," Michelle Furrer, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory's manager, said in a news release.

"Great medical care, carefully formulated diets, and comfortable housing for all Como’s animals contribute to the excellent health and lifespan of our animals."