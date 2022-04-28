Condor bringing back seasonal flights between MSP and Germany

Skip to main content
Condor Airlines will give Minnesota travelers another option for flying to Europe after announcing the return of its route between MSP and Frankfurt, Germany.

The seasonal service was shut down because of the pandemic, but will return from June 1 and last until Sept. 16, with fares starting at $498.

The service will operate from Terminal 2 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International at 6:45 p.m. on a Boeing 767-300.

There will be economy, premium, and business class seating available.

It comes hot on the heels after Delta resumed its service to London Heathrow, which had also been shut down during the pandemic. It now means there are once again direct flights from MSP to Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Frankfurt.

“Condor’s direct service to Frankfurt is another sign of a rebound in international travel, and we’re confident there will be strong demand this summer on this returning route from MSP,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP.

"We’re thrilled to welcome more European travelers to the region and to give Minnesotans a new opportunity to visit Germany and beyond."

The press statement from MAC says travelers to Frankfurt will be able to connect to "more than 100 destinations" in Europe through Condor and its network of airline and rail partners.

Condor's North America vice president and area manager Mathias Friess says it is seeing "an increasing amount of pent-up demand from Americans who are now eager to visit Europe."

