Cory Hepola is out after 3 years at WCCO Radio

The last show he hosted was the same day he said he's considering a run for governor.

A little more than 3 years after taking over the 9-noon time slot at WCCO Radio, Corey Hepola is out. 

Hepola announced Monday evening that his time at AM 830 WCCO has come to an end, saying his experience at the historic news talk station changed his life "in positive ways that I didn't expect" and that he departs the station "with a grateful heart." 

"I felt the pressure from the start. I mean, this was a huge risk; I was giving up a successful career (in TV) I’d worked so hard for - to move into something new. What if I was a disappointment? What if I said something wrong? What if they fired me?" Hepola wrote in his announcement. 

Hepola's last show was Tuesday, Feb. 8, when he ended his three hours by saying "Love you, blessings, see you tomorrow." But Hepola was replaced the next day by Blois Olson, who has hosted the 9-noon show every day since. 

What's next for Hepola? "This is just the start," he wrote. 

Feb. 8 was the same day that Hepola informed MPR News political reporter Brian Bakst that he is considering a run for governor

"I'm thinking about it," Hepola told Bakst. "It's a lot for me to think about. Is there space for choice and unity and hope? I certainly think so, but I don't know. That's kind of where I'm at. This is a huge decision. My life will never be the same and I just want to make sure that we remain authentic to all of Minnesota." 

Hepola, a native of Perham, Minnesota, joined WCCO in January 2019 after spending the previous four years at KARE 11, where he co-anchored KARE 11 Sunrise before moving to a weekend anchor role. Previously, he was a sports anchor at a TV station in Houston, Texas. 

WCCO Radio has not announced anything publicly about Hepola and Bring Me The News has reached out to the radio station for comment.

