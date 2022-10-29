Skip to main content
Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

The warehouse giant plans to open in Chaska in fall 2023.

Credit: michael_swan via Flickr

The warehouse giant plans to open in Chaska in fall 2023.

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall.

It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.

The City of Chaska confirmed "we've got a Costco coming to town," announcing that that grading work is ongoing now at the site, with the development also seeing the construction of a townhome-style apartment complex and a roundabout.

Costco is planning to open the new store in fall 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 7.48.33 AM

It will be the second Costco in the southwest metro, the other being in Eden Prairie.

The retailer has other Twin Cities stores in Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Minneapolis (a Business Center store), St. Louis Park, and Woodbury.

It also has stores in Baxter, Duluth, and St. Cloud.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journals said the retailer spent $8 million for the land in Chaska, with a Costco liquor store also set to be built within the warehouse.

Next Up

Costco
MN Shopping

Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

The warehouse giant plans to open in Chaska in fall 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 5.58.27 PM
MN News

Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting

The three injured parties have 'life-threatening' gunshot wounds.

WreckedMinnetonkaSquadCar1
MN News

Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car

No one was injured in the collision.

Pillbox Bat Company
MN Business

Minnesota's Pillbox Bat Co. officially licensed by MLB to make baseball bats

Owners of the company said it had been their dream to get licensed by the MLB.

ballot voting vote
MN News

Don't forget the witness signature when submitting absentee ballots

A secretary of state spokesperson said 38% of ballots rejected are due to a missing witness signature.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN News

Student arrested for having gun on St. Cloud school bus

Police said no threats were made with the weapon.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 2.19.37 PM
MN News

What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?

It was the last debate between the pair before the Nov. 8 election.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January

A sudden spike or fall isn't uncommon, but it hasn't happened since last winter.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man sues Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in mistaken identity case

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on Oct. 11.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.53.44 PM
MN News

Watch: Walz, Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

The debate begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 9.15.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

St. Paul's Union Depot announces 2022 holiday event schedule

Events this year will include the European Christmas Market, North Pole Express and bake sale.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man

An investigation determined the man charged the officer with an ax.

Related

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores

Wegman's in northeastern U.S. recently scrapped its self-checkout app due to excessive shoplifting.

MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerly set to open its latest Twin Cities store next month

The White Bear Lake store will open on Oct. 4.

Image from iOS (67)
MN Shopping

It's happening again: Another run on toilet paper in Twin Cities stores

We've been through this before.

Piano Room
MN Shopping

Schmitt Music set to open flagship store, HQ in Twin Cities

It will be the company's fifth Twin Cities location.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

2 Hy-Vee grocery stores slated to open in the Twin Cities this year

The stores are scheduled to open in the spring and summer of this year.

Sierra
MN Shopping

Two new Sierra stores to open in Twin Cities next week

There had been talk of a third new store opening as well.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 10.15.51 AM
MN Shopping

Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores

Stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi have undergone revamps.

Comcast
MN Shopping

Comcast to open 6 new Xfinity stores across Twin Cities

The media giant is almost doubling its presence in the metro.