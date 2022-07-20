Cougar that prowled Twin Cities neighborhood found dead on roadside

Police in Savage found a cougar dead on the roadside Tuesday evening within a few miles of the neighborhood where the animal had been spotted the previous night.

A photo shared with Bring Me The News shows the massive animal after it was found.

According to the US Forest Service, male cougars can weight up to 150 pounds and grow to be more than eight feet long from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail.

The cougar's presence in the area became known Monday night, when Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana spotted the animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Springs Circle shortly before 9:30 p.m.

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana.

The Savage Police Department confirmed the cougar was found dead by an officer at the Highway 13 split near County Road 101.

