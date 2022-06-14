Toby Keith backs out as MN festival headliner due to stomach cancer

Country music star Toby Keith is canceling touring until further notice as he addresses stomach cancer.

The singer and songwriter posted to Instagram saying he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since last fall.

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he said in the post.

Keith was expected to be one of the headliners for Minnesota's Lakefront Music Festival in Prior Lake on July 8-9. The event's website as of Tuesday doesn't list a replacement for the "Red, White, & Blue" singer.

"We are sad to hear of Toby's health and are sending our best to him during his recovery! We plan to announce the new country headliner for Lakefront Music Festival within the next couple of days," a spokesperson for the festival said in a statement to Bring Me The News.

Refunds for the Lakefront Music Festival will be available once the new headliner is announced, according to the spokesperson.

This isn't the first time a headliner for the festival has pulled out due to health issues. The band Lady A had to drop out last year due to its frontman Charles Kelley being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Multiple reports state that Keith has canceled the rest of his tour dates for the remainder of the year. However, he did say on his Instagram that he will "see the fans sooner than later."

The Oklahoma-born singer has charted 61 radio hits, with more than half of those reaching number one, according to AllMusic.com.