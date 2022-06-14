Toby Keith backs out as MN festival headliner due to stomach cancer

Skip to main content
Country star Toby Keith backs out as Minnesota festival headliner due to stomach cancer

The singer was expected to be a headliner at the 2022 Lakefront Music Festival later this summer.

Maggie Boyd/Flickr

Country music star Toby Keith is canceling touring until further notice as he addresses stomach cancer. 

The singer and songwriter posted to Instagram saying he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since last fall. 

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he said in the post. 

Keith was expected to be one of the headliners for Minnesota's Lakefront Music Festival in Prior Lake on July 8-9. The event's website as of Tuesday doesn't list a replacement for the "Red, White, & Blue" singer. 

"We are sad to hear of Toby's health and are sending our best to him during his recovery! We plan to announce the new country headliner for Lakefront Music Festival within the next couple of days," a spokesperson for the festival said in a statement to Bring Me The News. 

Refunds for the Lakefront Music Festival will be available once the new headliner is announced, according to the spokesperson.

This isn't the first time a headliner for the festival has pulled out due to health issues. The band Lady A had to drop out last year due to its frontman Charles Kelley being diagnosed with appendicitis. 

Multiple reports state that Keith has canceled the rest of his tour dates for the remainder of the year. However, he did say on his Instagram that he will "see the fans sooner than later."

The Oklahoma-born singer has charted 61 radio hits, with more than half of those reaching number one, according to AllMusic.com.

Toby Keith
MN Music and Radio

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Owamni
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Owamni named best new restaurant at James Beard Awards

"White supremacy does not like being dismantled, but we can do it together," co-owner Sean Sherman said during the ceremony Monday night.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Today's report includes three days of data (Friday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.).

Jordan, Minn.
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

When's the best time to see a celebrity in rural Scott County? We've got the details:

FVLigzvXEAUYqS0
MN News

Man stabbed to death marks 20th homicide in St. Paul this year

This marks the 20th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Pixabay - thermometer hot
MN Weather

'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

The NWS says after a break from the extreme temps Wednesday-Friday, "the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week."

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Parents charged after 3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

A warrant has been issued for the father's arrest.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.19.11 PM
MN News

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

