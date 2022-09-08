Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Minnesota

Country star Luke Combs is making a stop in Minnesota on his 2023 world tour.

Traveling across three continents — North America, Europe and Australia — and 16 countries to perform 35 concerts, Combs will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on May 13, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 16. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Sept. 15 through TicketMaster, if you're a member of Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers.

Joining Combs on the stage will be Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

U.S. Bank Stadium is one of 16 stadiums in the United States at which Combs will perform. The tour begins in Arlington, Texas on March 25, 2023.

Combs is a six-time Country Music Award winner, a three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner and a three-time Billboard Music Award winner. He's had 13 consecutive number one singles on country radio after his first album, This One's For You, and second album What You See Is What You Get went multi-platinum, respectively.

The country singer's latest album, Growin' Up, debuted number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this summer.