Decision: Man may resume flying giant Trump flag in Wright County

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that a Wright County man has the right to fly a massive Donald Trump flag on top of a 150-foot-tall crane, and says the man was denied his free speech rights when he was fined for it.

The court found that Jay Johnson was wrongly fined by the Buffalo City Council for flying his flag over his construction business, Johnsonville, LLC., in 2020, according to court documents.

The city council noted it violated a local sign ordinance because of its size and because Johnson "did not have a permit."

The 30ft by 50ft flag read: "TRUMP 2020: Keep America Great," though other pro-Trump flags have been flown from the crane as well.

The Court of Appeals overruled the council's decision on Monday. It stated that the city ordinance does not apply to non-commercial speech and that it "impermissibly creates a content-based regulation of speech."

As of Tuesday, it remains unclear if the city is planning to appeal to the state Supreme Court. 

Bring Me The News reached out to Johnson's attorney, Aaron Dean, for comment on the ruling.

