Skip to main content
Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries.

Elsa Schroeder/Change.org

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries.

A Ramsey County judge has halted the demolition of the historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul after preservationists filed a temporary restraining order.

The stone building built in 1852 is considered the oldest building still standing in its original location in the city, but is situated on the patio of Burger Moe's on West 7th Street.

Burger Moe's owner Mojtaba Sharifkhani, aka. Moe Sharif, had applied to demolish the building, arguing it had fallen into disrepair having suffered a partial wall collapse last year.

St. Paul's Historic Preservation Commission denied the application in December, but on Monday Mayor Melvin Carter issued an administrative order overriding the preservation commission.

Campaigners seeking to preserve the building then obtained a restraining order early Tuesday morning, which states the demolition can't proceed until a court has held a full hearing on the matter.

Carter's order had said structure was "dangerous" and presented a public safety hazard as "the structural load capacity is gravely compromised throughout." It continues to say that Sharif needed to "immediately abate the property" after he gained demolition permits. 

Pioneer Press reporter Frederick Melo said Monday night, more than a dozen residents in the area gathered near the area to picket the demolition after it was given a green light by the mayor.

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries, including the National Register of Historic Places.

A Change.org petition for the building's preservation has gained over 2,400 signatures in a matter of days. Elsa Schroeder, who organized the petition, used other restored buildings as examples for potential success, such as the Hope Breakfast Bar, Keg and Case, Bad Weather Brewing, Waldmann Brewery and City House.

"Although older buildings may seem useless to some, Saint Paul has seen a resurgence in popular restoration projects that celebrate our city’s cultures and communities," Schroeder noted.

Bring Me The News reached out to the St. Paul mayor's office on Tuesday for comment.

Next Up

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Lifestyle

Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries.

St. Cloud Times
MN Lifestyle

Last remaining St. Cloud Times reporter leaving for new Forum rival

The St. Cloud Times has been decimated by reporter departures and cuts by parent company Gannett.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 2.03.44 PM
MN Shopping

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

The north metro is set to gain a massive new grocery store.

image
MN Food & Drink

Brewery planned for vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village

The vacant space has been operated seasonally as Halloween Express since 2018.

JoanGabelUofM
MN News

U of M president says 'with heavy heart' she'll give up $130K Securian role

Joan Gabel joined Securian's Financial Board of Directors in December 2022.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 9.03.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Josh Duhamel shouts out KFAN's Chris Hawkey on Jimmy Fallon

That's quite the shoutout on the big stage for the longtime radio personality.

3M
MN Business

After posting 2022 profits of $5.8 billion, 3M to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide

No specifics were provided when job cuts would be implemented.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 12.59.47 PM
MN News

New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot

Dakota County prosecutors have amended charges against Donte McCray.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect dead after standoff in Winsted that saw 2 deputies shot

Police say the two deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

image
MN News

St. Paul Mayor: Rec center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension

The accused shooter was suspended for a "physical altercation" while on the job in 2019.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 2.57.19 PM
MN Food & Drink

Chanhassen bakery to close its doors after 5 years, shift to online sales

The Cookie Cups is going national with its baking kits.

Kasondra Perez
MN News

Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously

The violent offenses occurred Friday in Moorhead and Fargo.

Related

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

image
MN News

City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center

The investigation is ongoing.

lee-and-penny-anderson-arena-basketball-1024x576
MN Sports

University of St. Thomas reveals plan to build new hockey, basketball arena in St. Paul

The donation is considered the single-largest donation in Minnesota college history.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

image
MN News

Man killed by St. Paul police ID'd by family, community demands answers

The man was identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson.

Police tape
MN News

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

EggrollQueen
MN Food & Drink

Outpouring of aid for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, cat-converter stolen

Owner Mai Vang said her food truck was stolen from and vandalized last week.

Melvin Carter
MN News

What's in Mayor Melvin Carter's budget proposal?

Here's what the St. Paul mayor is putting his focus on for the upcoming year.