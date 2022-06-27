Crisp & Green opening 13th store in Twin Cities in July

The rapid expansion of healthy foods restaurant Crisp & Green continues in the Twin Cities, with Steel Brands announcing Monday that the newest restaurant will open in Apple Valley next month.

Crisp & Green Apple Valley will open July 9 at 15610 English Ave, Suite 300. It'll become the 13th Crisp & Green in Minnesota, all of them in the Twin Cities. Other locations:

Blaine

Chanhassen

Edina

Maple Grove

Minneapolis (Dinkytown)

Minneapolis (North Loop)

Minneapolis (Uptown)

Plymouth

St. Paul (Grand Avenue)

St. Paul (Highland Park)

Wayzata

Woodbury

The company website says more Crisp & Green restaurants are "coming soon" to metro locations in Lino Lakes, MSP Airport, Prior Lake/Savage, Rogers, Roseville, St. Louis Park and White Bear Lake, and in greater Minnesota cities Brainerd, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Steele Brands plans to have 30 Crisp & Green stores in Minnesota within the next two years. The company's motto is helping people eat healthy and avoid fast food, though the food at Crisp & Green doesn't take long to order and receive.

The restaurant chain is based in Minnesota but since debuting in 2016 has opened 195 Crisp & Green stores nationwide.