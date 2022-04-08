Crisp & Green to open 10 new locations, including its first in greater MN

The fast-casual salad chain Crisp & Green has 10 new locations in the pipeline, including its first foray into greater Minnesota.

The brand revealed its plans Thursday, saying it is "excited to continue our expansion in Minnesota with 10 more locations in the Twin Cities area." But Crisp & Green's growth is actually going well beyond the metro region.



A follow-up comment as well as a list of locations on the company's website mention the following cities:

Mankato

Prior Lake

Roseville

Lino Lakes

St. Cloud

Brainerd

St. Louis Park

White Bear Lake

Duluth

Rogers

The web site has another seven "Coming soon" restaurants without a specific location attached to them.

Assuming all of these plans go forward, Crisp & Green would have 31 restaurants across Minnesota, significant growth for a brand that was founded by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016.

The chain, which remains based in Minnesota, also recently expanded nationwide, with locations either currently operating or planned in 14 additional states.

