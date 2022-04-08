Skip to main content
Crisp & Green reveals a flurry of new locations, including its first in greater Minnesota

Crisp & Green reveals a flurry of new locations, including its first in greater Minnesota

The fast-casual chain has grown rapidly since being founded in 2016.

The fast-casual chain has grown rapidly since being founded in 2016.

The fast-casual salad chain Crisp & Green has 10 new locations in the pipeline, including its first foray into greater Minnesota.

The brand revealed its plans Thursday, saying it is "excited to continue our expansion in Minnesota with 10 more locations in the Twin Cities area." But Crisp & Green's growth is actually going well beyond the metro region.

A follow-up comment as well as a list of locations on the company's website mention the following cities:

  • Mankato
  • Prior Lake
  • Roseville
  • Lino Lakes
  • St. Cloud
  • Brainerd
  • St. Louis Park
  • White Bear Lake
  • Duluth
  • Rogers

The web site has another seven "Coming soon" restaurants without a specific location attached to them.

Assuming all of these plans go forward, Crisp & Green would have 31 restaurants across Minnesota, significant growth for a brand that was founded by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. 

The chain, which remains based in Minnesota, also recently expanded nationwide, with locations either currently operating or planned in 14 additional states. 

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

Next Up

Wayzata Store (1)
MN Food & Drink

Crisp & Green to open 10 new locations, including its first in greater MN

The fast-casual chain has grown rapidly since being founded in 2016.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 8

The latest wastewater data shows that 81% of samples in the 7-county metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.

ambulance
WI News

Driver killed as two pickups collide in western Wisconsin

The Polk County Sheriff's Office cited wet and slushy roads as a factor in the crash.

Queenetta McDaniel
MN News

Maplewood woman charged for 3-year-old son's fatal overdose

The boy was 3 years, 8 months old when he died.

cook ave park street st paul police twitter
MN News

Man arrested in 2016 sex assault of 5-year-old girl at bus stop

DNA helped investigators ID a suspect almost 6 years after the disturbing attack.

el asador april 2022 boarded windows fire
MN Food & Drink

Fire strikes Minneapolis restaurant El Asador

Video posted online shows numerous firefighters on the smoky scene.

Rep. Angie Craig
MN News

Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19

Craig is among a string of positive tests among officials in Washington D.C.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Women's title game in Minneapolis sets records at ESPN

The most-watched college basketball game on ESPN in nearly 15 years.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in shooting marks 20th homicide in Minneapolis this year

It's the 20th homicide case of 2021 in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

The 53-year-old who died after being shot by police allegedly fired dozens of shots at officers and neighboring homes.

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Woman accused of smashing up Target now charged with assault

In a separate incident, authorities say she punched and spat on airport officers.

Related

rush bowls press photo crop
MN Food & Drink

Fast casual fruit bowl brand Rush Bowls reveals first MN location

The debut store will open in March, with at least four more locations to come.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 9.39.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

Crisp & Green to move into former D'Amico on Grand Ave.

The Minnesota chain has opened up a flurry of eateries.

Wayzata Store (1)
MN Consumer

Minnesota-based Crisp & Green adds 20 locations in four states

The four-year-old local business says it's going national

A&W wikimedia commons crop
MN Food & Drink

A Minnesota town is about to get its first fast food restaurant

Local business owners will open an A&W in Howard Lake this spring.

Smack Shack Facebook 2
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.

Wineside 1
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Top Ten Liquors previews its Twin Cities restaurant, grocery concept

The "hybrid" space will open in the Twin Cities next year.

famous daves quick que coon rapids facebook
MN Food & Drink

New 'line service' Famous Dave's opens in Twin Cities

The company says it'll make things faster and more efficient.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

The online auction runs until Dec. 13.