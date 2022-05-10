Crooked Pint's newest Twin Cities location opens Wednesday

The Twin Cities gains another Crooked Pint Ale House this week with a new location set to open in Savage.

The restaurant's grand opening is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the former Bonfire restaurant space at 14120 Highway 13 South.

The newest Crooked Pint will mark the restaurant's fifth establishment in the Twin Cities and its second location in the south metro, joining Apple Valley.

There's more than a dozen locations nationwide in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Arizona.

All five of Minnesota's Bonfire restaurants closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and announced two months later that they would shut down permanently.