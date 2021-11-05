Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Cub Foods launches its own online ordering for grocery delivery, pickup
Cub Foods launches its own online ordering for grocery delivery, pickup

Previously, Cub relied on Instacart to fulfill delivery orders.
Cub Foods

Previously, Cub relied on Instacart to fulfill delivery orders.

Cub Foods has launched its own online pickup and delivery service instead of relying on Instacart to delivery groceries to customers. 

The Stillwater-based grocery chain announced this week it is offering a pickup and delivery experience "that is 100% Cub," replacing Instacart, which has been its grocery delivery provider since 2015.

“Today’s consumer is busier than ever, and they shouldn’t be treated differently if they can’t find time to purchase their groceries physically in one of our stores," Chad Bersie, director of e-commerce at Cub, said in a statement. "Our new online grocery pickup and delivery experience allows us to better deliver on our My Cub, My Way promise, giving customers who shop at Cub access to the same benefits and experience whether they prefer shopping in our stores or online through curbside pickup or home delivery."

Bersie told the Star Tribune the rise in online grocery ordering during the COVID-19 pandemic led Cub to speed up its plans to offer grocery delivery and pickup in-house. 

Cub says this new online grocery shopping experience will better replicate what it's like shopping in the store, including being able to use My Cub Rewards for access to promotions, digital coupons and earning fuel rewards points on grocery purchases. 

A Cub employee will shop each order locally and orders will be delivered by drivers who are trained to "prevent bruising, spilling and tipping of groceries during transit." Cub is using Brooklyn Park-based Capstone Logistics and its network of 300 independent drivers to delivery groceries. It's the same company Cub has been using since June to delivery orders from its liquor stores. 

“Our grocery delivery solution provides the technology and logistics execution retailers need to offer omnichannel fulfillment,” Jon Rydel, EVP of Capstone’s Last Mile division, said in a statement. “As online grocery sales continue to skyrocket, improving service needs to be a priority and with Capstone Last Mile, retailers can offer their own branded solution that improves the total customer experience.”  

Cub says delivery drivers will wear the Cub logo on their uniform so they can be easily identified and customers will get a text notification with a link so they can track their driver's location. Customer service will be handled at the store where the order was placed and each order will come with a printed receipt, the release said.

To promote Cub's new delivery service, customers can get free pickup and delivery through Saturday, Nov. 13. 

The normal delivery fee is $9.99, with no hidden service or convenience fees, while My Cub Rewards members will get free pickup with orders of $50 or more. 

Customers can schedule pickup and delivery orders from their local store 14 days in advance. 

And while Cub has brought its delivery services in-store, customers can still get groceries delivered via Instacart as well, Cub's website says.

