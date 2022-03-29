Dairy Queen revamps burger offerings, launches 5 new 'Stackburgers'

Dairy Queen has updated its burgers, launching five new "Signature Stackburgers" this week.

The burgers come either as a one-third-pound, two-patty burger or a half-pound, three-patty burger. And they come in five flavors:

Two cheese deluxe — it's made with melted sharp American and white cheddar cheese.

— it's made with melted sharp American and white cheddar cheese. Bacon two cheese deluxe — it's made with sharp American and white cheddar cheeses and applewood smoked bacon.

— it's made with sharp American and white cheddar cheeses and applewood smoked bacon. FlameThrower — it's made with DQ FlameThrower sauce, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno bacon.

— it's made with DQ FlameThrower sauce, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno bacon. Original cheeseburger — it's made with sharp American cheese.

— it's made with sharp American cheese. Loaded A1 — it's topped with A1 steak sauce, creamy peppercorn sauce, applewood smoked bacon, sharp American cheese and crunchy onion rings.

This new line of burgers appears to have replaced Bloomington-based DQ's previous Grillburgers, which debuted in 2005. Other burgers on the menu include the original cheeseburger and hamburger.

CNBC spoke to Dairy Queen about the new line of burgers, noting it's the chain's biggest menu expansion in two decades.

The revamped burger menu is years in the making. DQ CEO Troy Bader told CNBC the company began looking critically at the menu about five years ago and determined it would focus on burgers and chicken strips. It began improving its burgers in 2019, starting with developing buns that could hold three patties.

These new Stackburgers come as sales have been climbing at DQ. CNBC says in the two-year period from 2020 through 2021, same-store sales in the U.S. were up 17% compared to 2019 levels.

In addition to the new DQ burgers, the fast-food chain on Monday released its new spring treat collection. On the menu is a fruity blast dipped cone, s'mores shake, and a poolside punch Twisty Misty.

Bring Me The News has reached out to DQ for more information on the new menu.