Dairy Queen's free cone day is back on Monday

Dairy Queen's annual free cone day is back to celebrate spring.

The popular giveaway took a two-year break due to COVID-19, but returns today (Monday, March 21).

The chain, which is headquartered in Bloomington, is giving away free small vanilla soft-serve cones all day. So expect to see long lines at your local DQ.

There is a limit of one cone per person, and DQ stores in malls are not participating. And just a head's up — you may also not be able to get the deal via delivery or mobile orders.