Skip to main content
Dairy Queen's free cone day is back on Monday

Dairy Queen's free cone day is back on Monday

The popular giveaway returns after two years off.

Dairy Queen

The popular giveaway returns after two years off.

Dairy Queen's annual free cone day is back to celebrate spring. 

The popular giveaway took a two-year break due to COVID-19, but returns today (Monday, March 21).

The chain, which is headquartered in Bloomington, is giving away free small vanilla soft-serve cones all day. So expect to see long lines at your local DQ.

There is a limit of one cone per person, and DQ stores in malls are not participating. And just a head's up — you may also not be able to get the deal via delivery or mobile orders.

Next Up

dairy queen free cone day
MN Food & Drink

Dairy Queen's free cone day is back on Monday

The popular giveaway returns after two years off.

Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Vikings can make it make sense by drafting a quarterback

The Vikings' offseason hasn't seemed to make progress toward the short or long term but that can change in the draft.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in fiery crash Sunday night in East Bethel

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 10.07.46 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis distiller to compete on Discovery Channel show

Lauren Murphy of Norseman Distillery will be featured on an upcoming episode of Moonshiners Master Distiller.

Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 11.46.09 AM
MN News

Twin Cities baby fighting 'incredibly rare' heart condition

Katie and Collin Baker’s daughter Elodie began experiencing heart problems at 7 weeks old.

Minnesota State Mankato Hockey
MN Sports

4 Minnesota schools to play in NCAA men's ice hockey tournament

Minnesota State leads the way as the No. 1 seed in the Albany Region.

ambulance
MN News

Contractor found dead at the bottom of 'deep shaft' in Osseo

The worker hadn't been heard from for several hours, so police were conducting a welfare check when they found him dead inside the shaft.

Lauren Jenson
MN Sports

Lauren Jensen hits go-ahead 3-pointer to stun Iowa in NCAA Tournament

The former Lakeville North standout got revenge against her former team to lead Creighton to the Sweet 16.

Joe Ryan
MN Twins

4 Twins make MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list

If the Twins want to trade for pitching, they'll have plenty of ammo.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 7.40.56 PM
MN News

Giant candy store along Hwy. 169 inspires 30 traffic stops in 2 hours

Local law enforcement paid special attention to the area along Highway 169 after a local business drew attention to speeding drivers.

Related

MN Food & Drink

It's back! Free ice cream at Dairy Queen on Wednesday

DQ does this every year to mark the first day of spring.

MN Food & Drink

When spring arrives, so does free Dairy Queen ice cream

DQ will be giving away free vanilla cones on Mar. 20.

MN News

Free ice cream! Dairy Queen is giving away vanilla cones today

MN Food & Drink

A Twin Cities Dairy Queen is taking dinner-for-two reservations

It's to coincide with the launch of DQ's new chicken and waffles basket.

MN Consumer

Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is coming 🍦

Get a free small cone – and donate to a good cause while your'e at it.

moorhead dairy queen dq
MN Lifestyle

Car slams into, damages legendary Dairy Queen in Moorhead

The famous DQ was forced to shut down afterwards.

moorhead dairy queen dq
Minnesota Life

Legendary Moorhead Dairy Queen opens for 70th year

The harsh temps weren't enough to stop long lines on the big day.

MN News

2 Minnesota Dairy Queens slammed by vehicles in the last week

The DQ in Cold Spring was crashed into on Tuesday morning.