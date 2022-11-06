Dakota County reintroduces native bison to its prairie

Dakota County is the first in Minnesota to reintroduce bison to its prairie.

At a Friday ceremony, local officials, experts, Indigenous leaders and lawmakers announced that bison have been reintroduced to Spring Lake Park Reserve.

Seven bison are currently on the prairie, with plans for the herd to grow to around 15 animals.

The bison, which are native to Minnesota, will help promote wildflower growth and soil health, the county says. They will roam a fenced area of around 150 acres near Rosemount and Hastings.

“The return of bison to the prairieland of Dakota County is a terrific natural resources success story,” said Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik. "The bison will help improve the prairie ecosystem, and the sight of these animals roaming the land will be stunning for visitors to Spring Lake Park Reserve."

The initiative makes Dakota County the first county in the state to reintroduce bison to its land, though there are also plans to do the same near Shakopee in Scott County.

Dakota County

Since the bison have been introduced heading into the fall and winter months, they’ll be less visible to visitors walking and biking on the Mississippi River Greenway, which will help the herd establish itself on the land.

The county worked with the Tribal Historical Preservation Office of the Upper Sioux Community to reintroduce the bison, which have historical and cultural significance to the Indigenous communities of Minnesota.

The project is funded by $560,000 in grants from the state Legislature, as well as $851,000 from the state’s bonding bill.