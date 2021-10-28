Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' coming to Minnesota in February
The show's professional dancers will be at Mystic Lake.
Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Fans of Dancing with the Stars will have a chance to see some of their favorite dancers in-person when the popular primetime TV show stops in Minnesota on the "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" 2022 tour. 

No, the likes of Minnesota Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and Peloton's Cody Rigsby won't be performing, but the tour does feature the true professional dancers who help coach and dance with the celebrity contestants. 

Many of the dancers on tour have gained national recognition through the show. Pros on the 2022 tour include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. 

The tour will stop in Minnesota at the Mystic Lake Showroom in Shakopee on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The performance begins at 8 p.m. 

Tickets are available to purchase now — starting at $49 — via the Mystic Box Office. You can call 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for information.

