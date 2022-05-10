Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to the State Theater

A live tour production of a beloved children's television series will stop by the Twin Cities next month.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! will play to audiences Friday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

The Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series, airing daily on PBS kids, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses imagination, creativity and song grounded in Fred Rogers’ social-emotional curriculum

The whimsical live theatrical event takes audiences on an interactive adventure and features both new songs and fan-favorites from the series, according to a press release.

The tour production began in 2016 and has visited more than 120 cities and played over 200 show to date.

Tickets are now available at hennepintheatertrust.org.

Prices start at $32 and a limited number of VIP tickets include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger.