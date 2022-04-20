Skip to main content
Danielle Haim rocks a Sweet Martha's sweater in Instagram video

One of us, one of us, one of us.

Haim, Instagram

Already the Minnesota State Fair's most famous food, Sweet Martha's Cookies found its name broadcast to the 1.3 million people who follow Haim on Instagram Tuesday.

The California pop rock band comprising sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana shared a video Tuesday showing them compose an ode to being hungover.

Take a closer look at Danielle Haim and note she's sporting a blue Sweet Martha's Cookies sweater.

The how and why some Sweet Martha's merch ended up in Danielle Haim's possession remains a mystery, but it must have happened relatively recently given the famous cookie purveyors only started selling their own line of branded clothing in 2020.

As far as we can find, the last time Haim played the Twin Cities was in May 2018 with Lizzo at The Palace Theatre.

They'll be back in Minnesota for a show at The Armory on Monday, June 6, which unfortunately for them is a few months before the Minnesota State Fair gets underway.

But they could pop into a local Cub Foods while here to pick up some of Martha's frozen cookie dough.

