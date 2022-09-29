Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

Darby's Pub and Grill in Minneapolis has announced it will be closing in October.

A social media post by owner Marcus Dorn says the North Loop spot at 315 N. Fifth Ave. will close on Oct. 22.

"It has been an amazing yet difficult almost 11-year run, and I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for your support and friendship throughout all these years," Dorn wrote on the Darby's Facebook account earlier this week.

According to the post, a "Goodbye Darby's Weekend" is in the works, starting Thursday, Oct. 20.

"I sincerely hope that you all can make it down at some point and say goodbye to myself and my staff," Dorn said.

Darby's was sold to the owners of Bricksworth Beer, who have a successful pizza and beer business in Burnsville. The company brews its own beer and serves Detroit-style pizza. It's owned by Cooper Johnson, who also co-owns Blackstack Brewing in St. Paul with his family.

Darby's' owner told a North Loop volunteer he isn't ready to retire but he'll take a few months off to reflect on what he calls "the Cheers of the North Loop" and the memories made there.

Darby's has long served pub-style food, such as burgers, sandwiches, chili, pita pizza and more. It also features one of the biggest patios in the North Loop neighborhood, a few blocks from Target Field.