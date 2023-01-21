Skip to main content
Date set for Grand Old Day's return after three-year break

The event was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people.

Grand Old Day will officially return to St. Paul in June after a three-year hiatus.

The Grand Avenue Business Association announced Tuesday that Grand Old Day will take place on June 4 this year.

Grand Old Day was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people. While the event was originally canceled that year, it was eventually revived following public backlash.

COVID-19 canceled Grand Old Day in 2020 and 2021, and organizers cited uncertainties and a need to reevaluate when they canceled last year’s festivities.

But the Grand Avenue Business Association committed to holding the event this year. In September, the business association launched the "Reimagine Grand Old Day Task Force." It began meeting in October and will do so until the event. 

The task force aims to position Grand Avenue as a “world-class” shopping and dining destination, as well as “prioritize engaging community residents and families.” 

It will also be "realistic" about the event's size and scope as it kicks off again, according to the business association. 

More details about the event are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Date set for Grand Old Day's return after three-year break

The event was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people.

