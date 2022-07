Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced two additional shows in the Twin Cities after his First Ave show sold out in less than five minutes Tuesday.

Chappelle will perform at the Varsity Theater for two nights on July 21-22.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Ohio-native last performed at the Varsity Theater in 2019. He last performed in Minnesota at the Target Center for a tour in 2021.