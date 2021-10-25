Dave Chappelle to perform at Target Center in Minneapolis

Dave Chappelle is bringing his 10-city documentary screening tour to Minneapolis next month.

The comedian, who has been criticized for comments he made about people who are transgender in a new Netflix special, will perform at Target Center on Nov. 7.

The tour stop includes a screening of the film Untitled, which is a documentary about how Chappelle started a live comedy show in a neighbor's cornfield in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27 via Ticketmaster and range in price from $49.50 to $129.50, Target Center's website says.

On his most recent visit to the Twin Cities, Chappelle performed a late-notice six-night residency at the much more intimate Varsity Theater.