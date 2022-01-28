David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Twin Cities independent wrestling promotion that is F1rst Wrestling received a nice boost on national TV from one of its past guest wrestlers: Hollywood actor David Arquette.

While still best known for his appearances in big-screen movies such as the Scream franchise, Arquette has carved out a pretty successful career on the indie wrestling circuit in recent years.

Among the stops on his wrestling odyssey was First Avenue, where he performed in January 2019 at one of F1rst Wrestling's popular "WrestlaPalooza" events.

It was that appearance – in which he fought now-All Elite Wrestling star Colt Cabana – that was brought up during Arquette's interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

A clip from Wrestlepalooza was shown, depicting Arquette carrying out a hurricanrana on Cabana (unintentional rhyme).

Arquette gave a shoutout to F1rst Wrestling and Minneapolis as he presented the clip, which won praise from Cabana himself, who noted that his

Check out the clip here:Yo

Arquette launched his indie wrestling career in 2018. It was an attempt to redeem his reputation in the industry after an ill-fated stint in the now-defunct WCW in 2000, in which he won the World Championship, a move that was reviled by fans and written off as a publicity stunt by critics.

Not long into his stint on the indie wrestling circuit, Arquette says he was "about a half-inch from death" after he took part in a "deathmatch" with Nick Gage. He received a bloody cut to his neck after being hit over the head with a fluorescent light tube.

The next WrestlePalooza will be held at First Avenue on Sunday, Mar. 27. Tickets can be bought here.

You can watch the full match between Cabana and Arquette at WrestlePalooza below.