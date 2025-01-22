Skip to main content

David Lynch retrospective coming to Minnesota theater in February

The Cinema of the Macabre will host an eight-week retrospective of films by the late David Lynch.

There are dozens – possibly hundreds – of great directors in the world. However, there are few that live up to the lofty superlatives that have been used to describe David Lynch over the last week. 

Lynch's death on Jan. 15 precipitated an avalanche of remembrances of his creativity and his capacity to inspire. His films always felt singular, like they were meant to make a willing viewer bring more than popcorn to the experience.

They invited viewers to interpret, to read between the lines, and parse the experience through their own lens in an effort not necessarily to solve something, but to feel something. Yes, they could feel "difficult" to some viewers, but they were also brimming with life and humor. 

So, it was probably inevitable that we'd see his films return to theaters so that fans could revel in them on the big screen once again. Among the first to do that in Minnesota will be Emagine Willow Creek, which has unveiled a two-month retrospective that will include nearly all of Lynch's feature films. (Absent are The Elephant Man and The Straight Story.)

The series, titled "A B S U R D A: A Retrospective and Celebration of David Lynch," will take place at the Plymouth theater on Thursdays throughout February and March.

Some details have not yet been revealed, but the Cinema of the Macabre movie series announcement says that there will be curated pre-show events, including live introductions and a "special limited menu" of cocktails and food for the screenings.

Take a look at the post below — designed by Tim Alan Holly, who has designed many great posters for the series — and the full series schedule below.

  • Feb. 6: Eraserhead (1977)
  • Feb. 13: Dune (1984)
  • Feb. 20: Blue Velvet (1986)
  • Feb. 27: Wild at Heart (1990)
  • March 6: Fire Walk With Me (1992)
  • March 13: Lost Highway (1997)
  • March 20: Mulholland Drive (1999)
  • March 27: Inland Empire (2006)

Other theaters are also bringing some Lynch films back over the coming months. Here are a few of the places you can catch the late director's work.

Feb. 20 and 23: Wild at Heart at Grandview Theatre
Feb. 24: Blue Velvet at The Heights Theater
March 5: Mulholland Drive at Edina Theatre 

