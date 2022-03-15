Dawn Stevens reveals live on-air that she is leaving FOX 9

Longtime FOX 9 anchor Dawn Stevens broke some big news live on the air Tuesday morning: She'll be leaving the station at the end of the month.

"I became a real adult here. I became a wife. I became a mom. ... All the things," she said during a short segment just before 6 a.m., after revealing the change. "So it will be tough to say goodbye but it is time to move on to something that's just, I'm passionate about, and something that is important in my heart."

Stevens will be heading to a nonprofit in a communications role, where she'll be able to "help Black-owned businesses connect with established companies across the U.S."

It's a cause that's "close to my heart," she explained, noting the "excitement and sadness" that comes with the new direction.

"And I'm going to miss my FOX 9 family so much, and all of you wonderful viewers.," she said.

Stevens joined FOX 9 in 2006 and has been a familiar face as a morning anchor and reporter. Co-anchor Kelly O'Connell, during Tuesday morning's reveal, called Stevens "a great friend, a great coworker."

Stevens isn't leaving quite yet. She'll be at FOX 9 until the end of March, and promised there would be plenty of goodbyes to come.

"I'll be sharing more details about my new endeavors, so follow me on social media," she wrote on Facebook. "We can help change the world together!"