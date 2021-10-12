Opening date for revamped Dayton's building revealed

October 12, 2021
Dayton's Project to open next month with a maker's market

The market will feature 30 local vendors selling various goods.
The Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis is set to open next month.

The long-awaited revamping of the famous downtown Minneapolis building will open to the public on Nov. 18. 

Called The Departments at Dayton's, the former Nicollet Mall department store will open with a maker's market of 30 vendors from across the state, "adding a spark of magic into Minneapolis and The Dayton's Project" this winter, the website says.

"We cannot wait to welcome local retail back to 700 Nicollet ... This model offers a diverse selection of goods and brands not found anywhere else in Minneapolis," Tricia Pitchford, principal of Mid-America Real Estate, which is handling leasing of the building, said in a news release. 

Vendors include jewelry designer Larissa Loden, Pig's Eye Potter, Blue Heron Soap, Karen Morris Millinery, GiftyWrap, Onyx Cool, Opal Cool, Junita's Jar and Zelba + Mary. Additional vendors will be announced in late October, the release said. 

“The makers in The Departments at Dayton’s have captured the essence of this building and the imagination of Minnesota,” Mich Berthiaume, the curator of The Departments at Dayton’s said in the release. “We have a truly exceptional set of local vendors who will bring the project to life and serve as an incubator for small retailers and brands who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.”  

The "semi-permanent" maker's market will be on the first floor of the historic building, Twin Cities Business reports. The market is expected to run for "the next several months, and possibly longer."

A spokesperson told the publication this market is an "incubator model" to help smaller retailers learn the ropes before opening a "more permanent location" at Dayton's.

The Departments at Dayton's is the "newest addition" to the Dayton's Project, which included a $350 million historic redevelopment of the 1.2 million-square-foot Dayton's department store in downtown Minneapolis to include 850,000 square feet of office space and 200,00 square feet of retail, as well as other amenities. 

Ernst & Young Global Limited signed a 30,000-square-foot lease for office space at the building earlier this year, the release says. Other tenants have yet to be announced. 

