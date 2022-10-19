Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis

Minnesota’s iconic Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Mill will be among the 65 vendors featured at this year’s winter market hosted by The Dayton’s Project.

The Winter Maker’s Market kicks-off Thursday, Nov. 17 and runs through mid-January in the historic Nicollet Mall department store building in downtown Minneapolis.

Other Minnesota brands at this year’s event include Winona-based Sanborn Canoe Co., Minnesota-themed apparel company Sota Clothing and the maker of Dayton’s-branded merchandise, Shop in the City.

The market will also feature clothing designs from resort-wear brand Molly Pepper, African prints from Embellish, women’s hats from Karen Morris, knitwear from nickichicki and artisan leather goods from Leather Works Minnesota.

“This collection of brands really showcases what makes Minnesota so incredible,” Mich Berthiaume, the market curator, stated in a press release. “There simply is no substitute for browsing a handpicked selection made locally with passion and care. There is a magic to downtown, and The Dayton’s Project, during the holidays.”

Handcrafted furniture by Fox Lake Furniture, ceramics from Wondrous Crane, handmade jewelry by Larissa Loden and an array of pantry goods, such as vinegar-based cocktail mixers by Sharab Shrubs, will also be on display.

The market will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am through 5:00 pm through December 23rd. After-holiday hours through the market’s last day on Jan. 13 will be announced at a later date, according to The Dayton’s Project.