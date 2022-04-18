Skip to main content
Delays expected as I-94/I-35E work resumes in St. Paul

This is expected to be the final year of construction on the project.

The two-year project resurfacing and repairing I-94 and I-35E around downtown St. Paul resumes on Monday, which is likely to cause delays on the freeways over the coming months.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the final period of construction on the project will focus initially on repairing and resurfacing I-94 between Marion Street and I-35E, and I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue.

This work is expected to be completed by early June and will be followed by the final stage of the project, which will focus on I-94 between I-35E and Mounds Boulevard between mid-summer through the fall.

MnDOT says that construction will see the freeways reduced to two lanes in both directions, and will also require the "long-term closures of ramps into and out of downtown St. Paul."

Starting this week, the ramps from 12th Street to southbound I-35E and westbound I-94 will close until mid-May.

That will be followed from Wednesday evening with these ramps, which will be closed until early June:

  • Westbound I-94 to Marion St.
  • Southbound I-35E to westbound I-94 (Traffic will stay on I-35E until the commons area and then merge to westbound I-94).
  • Washington Street to westbound I-94/southbound I-35E.
  • Westbound I-94 to 12th Street (Hospital traffic will follow a signed detour to Dale Street).

As well as resurfacing and repairing of the freeways, the $27 million project also includes bridge rehabilitation, drainage repairs, upgrades of storm sewers, and the resurfacing of ramps and frontage roads along I-94.

