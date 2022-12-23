Delta Air Lines adds 7 more routes from MSP Airport

Delta Air Lines has added seven nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to its schedule, bringing six back it had previously operated and adding a brand new one.

The routes will start for some in February 2023 and others in June 2023, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.

Here are the nonstop routes (all returning after hiatus except Colorado Springs)

Burlington, Vermont : Available 3x a week, June-August

: Available 3x a week, June-August Richmond, Virginia : Available daily, beginning in June

: Available daily, beginning in June Harlingen, Texas : Available daily, February-April

: Available daily, February-April Colorado Springs, Colorado : Available daily, June-August (new route)

: Available daily, June-August (new route) Reno, Nevada : Available 3x weekly, June-August

: Available 3x weekly, June-August Jackson Hole, Wyoming : Available 3x weekly, June-August

: Available 3x weekly, June-August Great Falls, Montana: Available daily, begins in February

The addition of routes to Colorado Springs and Richmond appears to be a direct response to a recent move by Sun Country to add 15 routes to its schedule, some of which are in direct competition with Delta in the Twin Cities, including those to Detroit and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition, Delta reportedly is planning to make in-flight WiFi free on a "significant portion" of its planes starting early next year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

