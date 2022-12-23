Skip to main content
Delta adds seven more routes from MSP Airport

All seven will be available as soon as February 2023 for some and June 2023 for others.

bradleypjohnson, Flickr

Delta Air Lines has added seven nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to its schedule, bringing six back it had previously operated and adding a brand new one.

The routes will start for some in February 2023 and others in June 2023, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.

Here are the nonstop routes (all returning after hiatus except Colorado Springs)

  • Burlington, Vermont: Available 3x a week, June-August
  • Richmond, Virginia: Available daily, beginning in June
  • Harlingen, Texas: Available daily, February-April
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado: Available daily, June-August (new route)
  • Reno, Nevada: Available 3x weekly, June-August
  • Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Available 3x weekly, June-August
  • Great Falls, Montana: Available daily, begins in February 

The addition of routes to Colorado Springs and Richmond appears to be a direct response to a recent move by Sun Country to add 15 routes to its schedule, some of which are in direct competition with Delta in the Twin Cities, including those to Detroit and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition, Delta reportedly is planning to make in-flight WiFi free on a "significant portion" of its planes starting early next year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Delta Air Lines adds 7 more routes from MSP Airport

