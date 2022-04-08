Skip to main content
Delta's service from Twin Cities to London resumes Monday

The route has been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route has been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daily direct flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and London Heathrow will resume this Monday.

The route was one of those shut down following the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020, and while Delta brought back its Amsterdam and Paris flights – albeit not on a daily basis – the London route has taken longer to return.

That comes to an end on Monday, when a direct flight from MSP to LHR takes off at 5:55 p.m.

MSP Airport officials are planning a little ceremony to mark the occasion, which will include a ribbon cutting.

It will provide more options for Delta fliers heading to the U.K., who have had to either fly to Amsterdam or Paris and transfer, or do a shorter hop to JFK, or Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson first before getting their flights to London.

The MSP-LHR route will be run using a combination of Airbus A330-200 and Boeing 767-400 aircraft, and will depart MSP daily at 5:55 p.m.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission, which runs MSP, says the London route is the most popular "transoceanic international destination" from MSP and has been since the '80s. An estimated 42,000 passengers a year travel the road.

