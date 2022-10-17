Details revealed for Ice Castles in the Twin Cities this winter

The Ice Castles are coming back for an eighth year in the Twin Cities.

The handmade frozen sculptures will make their return to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton for the third time. Construction is set to begin in November and will be ready to open by early-to-mid January.

The Ice Castles have jumped around from place to place in Minnesota over the past decade, setting up at the Mall of America, Eden Prairie, Stillwater and Excelsior.

It moved to New Brighton for the 2019-20 season, and though the COVID pandemic canceled the 2020-21 season, it was held there again in 2021-22, though warm weather forced some daily closures.

The newest feature this year's attraction is touting is an ice bar that offers a selection of alcoholic drinks.

Some of the other features include slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, a "reimagined and enhanced" light walk, and more.

A spokesperson said it takes about 20 ice artists to create the experience, "using icicles that they grow, harvest and hand-place one-by-one."

The attraction typically goes until early March, when the snow starts to make way for spring.

Tickets will be available online starting on Nov. 28, 2022.