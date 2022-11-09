Skip to main content
Developer plans apartments for remote workers in Eagan

A recently-launched real estate and development firm is looking to capitalize on the demands of remote work in the multi-family housing sector.

2670 Eagan Woods Drive Concept Plan. Courtesy of Kamp Real Estate and Development LLC / city of Eagan.

A St. Paul-based real estate and development firm is interested in bringing a mixed-use development to Eagan custom-tailored to the remote workforce. 

According to city documents, Kamp Real Estate and Development wants to develop a vacant property at 2670 Eagan Woods Drive into a four-story building with 24 residential units and ground-level retail space. 

The residential units are proposed to each feature a dedicated work-from-home space and the retail space would likely house a coffee shop with drive-through service, according to a planning report. 

The development is also proposed to include a conference room, meeting space and underground parking. 

The property has been vacant since a single-family farm home was removed in 2000. A medical building was constructed south of the property that year and a Holiday gas station moved in to the north in 2008. 

Kamp launched last year with a vision to incorporate more functional office space into the floorpans of multi-family developments. 

"After countless hours of research, we concluded that the hybrid work environment is here to stay," the firm wrote in a concept plan submitted to the city. "From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, the way we do work has changed." 

The proposal planned for Eagan calls for one dedicated work-from-home space in each one-bedroom unit and two dedicated office spaces in every two-bedroom unit. 

"Unlike other large-scale multi-family buildings, the amenities included in our concept are focused on the Work-From-Home design," Kamp wrote. 

The firm was set to discuss the plans Monday with the Eagan City Council, but the developer requested the conversation be delayed until January while further information is gathered. 

The proposal, if it moves forward, would require an amendment to the city's Comprehensive Plan and several city code variances. 

