Developer plans 'modern European' condos for Minnetonka

A local developer in Minnetonka is looking to build "modern European"-style condominiums on the southeast corner of Excelsior Boulevard and County Road 101.

The Minnetonka Planning Commission is set to review plans for the redevelopment, to be called Saville West Flats, on Thursday.

Two occupied homes and two vacant homes currently sit on the roughly five-acre property.

Minnetonka-based Lake West Development, LLC. is proposing to demolish two of those homes and construct a 2.5-story condominium development on the northern portion of the property.

The redevelopment plans also propose renovating the two remaining homes and constructing two additional single-family homes on the southern portion of the site.

In a letter to city officials, Lake West Development CEO Curt Fretham said the plans will provide a gateway into the neighborhood and offer the community a "fresh look."

Lake West Development, LLC. Courtesy of city of Minnetonka.

The modern European design, he said, is derived from the classic Tudor style, but "brought up to date by simplifying the details and relating on the building mass and materials to give the building character."

"This approach evokes a classical architectural style while also fitting into the modern context, giving it a timeless quality that creates a welcoming feel," Fretham wrote, noting the stone base "creates a sense of connection to the earth and a feeling of permanence to the building."

Of the 20 condo units planned, two are proposed to be affordable.

Due to the development's density, the project would require an amendment to the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan and rezoning.